Call for Screen cinema statue to be reinstated

There has been a call for a statue of an usher that used to stand outside The Screen cinema in Dublin to be reinstated.

Dublin City Council has written to the owners of the cinema, which closed on Townsend Street in 2016.

The bronze Dublin landmark was commissioned in 1988 and was created by sculptor Vincent Browne.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the council has yet to hear back after writing its letter.

Pic: O'Dea at WikiCommons

- Digital desk