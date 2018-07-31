Call for multi-agency approach to tackle anti-social behaviour

There is a call for a multi-agency approach to tackle anti-social behaviour across the country.

Charlei Flanagan.

It comes after new figures show a rise in the number of incidents over the last year.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says Gardaí alone cannot solve the problem and parents have a role to play.

Law Lecturer with NUI Galway Conor Hanly says our alcohol culture also needs to be addressed.

He said: "The Minister is quite correct, there is an educational issue here. The guards can't deal with this on their own but it is also apparent from the kind of crimes that are being committed here the correlation with drink is a huge issue. We need to take steps to deal with that more effectively."

- Digital Desk