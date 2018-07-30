Call for multi-agency approach to tackle anti-social behaviour

There is a call for a multi-agency approach to tackle anti-social behaviour across the country.

It comes after new figures show a rise in the number of incidents over the last year.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says gardai alone cannot solve the problem and parents have a role to play.

Independent Councillor in Dublin Mannix Flynn says children should not be criminalised but held responsible.

"So there is a multi-agency approach here but...this has now become a situation where it's unacceptable.

"I don't want to see young children being criminalised, I want to see young children being held responsible, and where it's possible see their parents being held responsible"

"But that's something for in the home, it's very difficult for a parent to realise their child is up to a bit of devilment out there, or malicious mischief as they say in Scotland, so it's about bringing those parents in," he said.

Councillor Mannix Flynn

Digital Desk