Call for more funding for mountain rescue teams
24/11/2018 - 07:35:00Back to Ireland Home
Every mountain rescue team around the country needs more funding.
That is according to the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association, who are today organising their annual fundraiser - a 15-kilometre walk/run around the northwestern Comeraghs.
There were 272 incidents that required the assistance of mountain rescue teams across the country last year, roughly 30 of those were in the south-east.
Volunteer with the south-eastern division, Jimmy Barry, says getting the necessary funds each year to keep the vital service going can be a struggle.
"In our own team probably an average of €50,000 to run the team for a year," he said.
"We get government funding of, I think, less than, €10,000 so we have to make up the downfall with events like this and standing on street corners shaking a bucket.
"We don't mind doing it. We'd love if we got some other funding but we have to do it to make up the downfall."
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here