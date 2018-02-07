Call for Leaving Cert oral exams to be conducted during Easter break

There have been calls for teachers to carry out Leaving Certificate oral examinations during the Easter break - due to concerns over a shortage of state examiners.

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals is backing the idea.

Director Clive Byrne said that the way exams are run needs to be looked at.

"If we were starting the exam system, we mightn't organise it as we do at the moment," he said.

"Because at the moment, a teacher is paid... an allowance for doing the oral exams and also the State Exams Commission pays for substitution for the person to go in.

"So it's being paid for on the triple."

Clive Byrne

- Digital desk