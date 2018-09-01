Call for large-scale protests as Donald Trump set to visit Ireland

The Green Party is calling for large-scale public demonstrations if Donald Trump visits Ireland.

The White House announced last night that the US President would travel here in November to renew "deep and historic ties" between the two countries.

Eamon Ryan

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan says the Government should un-invite him.

"Well first message would be to try and avoid it and I don't think we should be extending a welcome and I don't think we should have extended the invitation in the first place

"But if he does come, I think they should facilitate and allow the protests that will take place."

In a statement last night, President Trump said that he would visit Ireland "to renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations".

By turning up in large numbers, surely we can send a clear signal to the American people; we want a less divisive, peaceful and more sustainable world?

Meet in College Green 10th November, to help hold that line. #TrumpInIreland #protest #PeoplePower https://t.co/pVIr23tGHN pic.twitter.com/rd956Y0vnl — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) September 1, 2018

He will come to our shores as part of a trip to Europe which includes his participation in the armistice commemorations in Paris on November 11.

This will be his first visit to Ireland since his inauguration as President in January 2017.

It is expected that President Trump will undertake a two-day visit with Dublin and Doonbeg likely to be included in his itinerary.

