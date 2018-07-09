Call for introduction of dedicated transport police

Public transport providers are to be asked to formally back a call for the introduction of a dedicated transport police.

One trade union says the service is needed now more than ever, following what it calls a sharp increase in anti-social behaviour across the rail network.

John Murphy from SIPTU says services cannot continue to be affected by the intimidating actions of a small few.

"Now is the time to try and put in the proper security and safety measures across all of it (public transport)," said Mr Murphy.

"It is the apt time to look at this question again and to look at it seriously.

"And to avoid incidents where transport isn't running in certain areas at certain times due to the safety of the passengers and the workers that are providing the service."

