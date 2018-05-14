Call for further clarity over cervical screening labs

There has been a call for further clarity over the laboratories used for cervical screening tests.

Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry says questions need to be answered about the use of third-party testing facilities to clear backlogs.

He wants to know if it happens, how it works, and whether the Health Minister knows about it.

"There are issues here in terms of traceability, not that we're trying to create any further worry for the women of Ireland," he said.

I think there are answers the the GPs require and the women require so they know exactly where their test is being done, what accreditation is associated with it, and that the a pathologist signing off on it have first-hand knowledge of the assessment of same.

