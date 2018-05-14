Call for further clarity over cervical screening labs
14/05/2018 - 06:52:00Back to CervicalCheck Ireland Home
There has been a call for further clarity over the laboratories used for cervical screening tests.
Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry says questions need to be answered about the use of third-party testing facilities to clear backlogs.
He wants to know if it happens, how it works, and whether the Health Minister knows about it.
"There are issues here in terms of traceability, not that we're trying to create any further worry for the women of Ireland," he said.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here