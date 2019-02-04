Call for five-year plan to eradicate poverty in Ireland

Social Justice Ireland is calling on the Government to set a five-year plan to get rid of poverty in Ireland.

It says it must protect the most vulnerable in Irish society given the uncertainty over Brexit and the potential impact it could have on our economy.

Its annual Socio-Economic review published today shows 15.7% of the Irish population currently live at risk of it.

Social Justice Ireland Chief Executive Dr. Sean Healy said the Government needs to set goals for these issues

"Achieving these policy goals requires joined-up thinking from across government departments with a clear common goal being pursued by means of a centralised plan for eradicating poverty.

This is not only a measurable policy goal, but an achievable one in a country that has such vast wealth.

"This year’s 2019 guide to a fairer Ireland outlines all of the key social justice issues in Ireland today as well as spelling out potential policy solutions.

"It is necessary for the Government to begin setting real goals for these issues, the same way they recently set goals for housing development and the same way they have traditionally set goals for business development and foreign direct investment."