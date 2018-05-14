Call for better maternity leave for politicians

There is a call for better maternity leave for female politicians.

Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth says the Government is not supporting women with their families after they get elected.

Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth

Leinster House asks women to provide a sick cert to cover time off after they give birth.

Deputy Smyth says it is time for an update.

"I remember going in and saying 'I'm not going to be sick, it's not like having a broken leg or getting your appendix out'," she said.

They said it just was an issue that had never been addressed because it really didn't happen that often and I suppose that was the crux of the issue.

Digital Desk