Call for better maternity leave for politicians
There is a call for better maternity leave for female politicians.
Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth says the Government is not supporting women with their families after they get elected.
Leinster House asks women to provide a sick cert to cover time off after they give birth.
Deputy Smyth says it is time for an update.
"I remember going in and saying 'I'm not going to be sick, it's not like having a broken leg or getting your appendix out'," she said.
