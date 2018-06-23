Call for ban on sex offenders using dating apps

There are calls to introduce a ban for sex offenders using dating apps.

Senator Catherine Noone is calling on the Justice Minister to consider including a provision for judges to order all sex offenders not to use the apps in the new Sex Offenders (Amendment) Bill.

Evidence shows offenders have linked up with victims through dating apps.

Senator Noone said that dating app platforms need to implement clear personal safety guidelines on their products also.

"There's no reason why dating app providers can't work in conjunction with the State on this," she said.

"It's a very serious issue and there have been a lot of very high profile cases where sex offenders have accessed women online, and the women are unaware of this."

