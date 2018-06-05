Call for 'bait bikes' to be used on college campuses to cut down on theft

There is a call for so-called "bait bikes" to be used on college campuses to cut down on the number of robberies.

It comes as figures show Gardaí in Dublin made 16 arrests in one year when the decoy bikes were used.

They were left in theft hot spots on 50 occasions as part of Operation Chain.

The sting involves monitoring the bikes so detectives can make arrests when they are being stolen.

File image.

- Digital Desk