Cabinet to meet to discuss new HSE board after Cervical Check scandal

Cabinet will meet this morning to discuss re-establishing a board to oversee the Health Service Executive.

Minister for Health Simon Harris says it is part of measures to ensure there is accountability within the organisation.

Mr Harris will bring draft legislation to the cabinet to re-establish the board in an attempt to deal with issues around governance and accountability.

It follows the Cervical Check controversy which has dominated political proceedings in recent weeks and which has seen the Director General of the HSE Tony O'Brien step down and the launch of an inquiry.

The previous board was abolished in 2011.

Meanwhile, 200 people gathered outside the GPO in Dublin to show their support to the women and families affected by the controversy.

“Frustrated, angry.. let down” Around 200 ppl gathered at the GPO last night to stand with the women and families affected by the cervical cancer controversy. More on @morningireland pic.twitter.com/iexNa0LHxY — Jackie Fox (@jackiefox_) May 15, 2018

- Digital Desk