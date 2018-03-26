Cabinet to inspect options for action against Russia over poisoning of ex-spy

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will be presented with options for Ireland's reaction towards Russia this evening.

Russia has denied it is behind the attack in England on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Mr Coveney will bring an options paper to Cabinet that will outline what approaches the State can take.

High-level groups from the Department of the Taoiseach and the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Justice are putting together the options in co-operation with the Gardaí and Defence Forces.

It is expected a decision on whether or not to expel Russian diplomats from Ireland will be taken after tomorrow morning's Cabinet meeting.

It comes after 14 EU member states decided to expel Russian diplomats over the chemical attack in Salisbury in the UK.

In the US, president Donald Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 diplomats and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle.