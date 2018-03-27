Cabinet to discuss review to Strategic Communications Unit

Cabinet today is set discuss an internal review of the Strategic Communications Unit this morning.

The country's most senior civil servant Martin Fraser said that there needs to be wide-ranging changes to the unit's structure.

It has been the subject of controversy since it placed advertisements in the press to promote the Government's infrastructure plan, Ireland 2040.

TDs voted 85 to 49 in support of a Sinn Féin motion calling for the €5m spin unit to be dismantled last Thursday.

Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, and Labour all voted against the SCU’s continuation, but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar rejected any such calls.

- Digital desk