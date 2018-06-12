Cabinet to discuss Brexit contingencies

Contingency plans for Brexit will be discussed by the Cabinet this morning.

Ministers will update their colleagues on how each department is preparing for the fallout, with Tánaiste Simon Coveney giving an overall picture on negotiations.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland's position on key issues has not softened and they want to see significant progress at this month's EU summit.

His predecessor Enda Kenny, however, warned an extra meeting of EU leaders may be needed between now and October to reach a deal on the border with Northern Ireland.