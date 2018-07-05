Cabinet to discuss bill for mandatory open disclosure in health service

The Health Minister Simon Harris is to bring the general scheme of the Patient Safety Bill to Cabinet today.

It provides for the mandatory open disclosure of serious reportable patient safety incidents to those who have been harmed by them.

The step is being taken by Mr Harris in the wake of the CervicalCheck controversy.

He strongly believes that creating a culture of mandatory open disclosure and learning from things that go wrong is the bedrock of making services safer.
