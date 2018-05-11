Cabinet to consider more action over CervicalCheck scandal on Tony O'Brien's last day as HSE chief

Today will be Tony O'Brien's last day as head of the HSE.

Mr O'Brien has confirmed he will resign as Director General in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal.

Anger peaked around Leinster House last night with two Ministers openly calling for Mr O'Brien to go after documents showed HSE management were preparing media strategies in case this came to light two years ago.

Mr O'Brien has been put through the wringer by politicians this week, and admitted the scandal has hit him.

He said: "Given that I started my own career in the public service, in BreastCheck, the recent events are indeed a personal blow to me."

In his departing statement Tony O'Brien said he will step down as of close of business today to avoid any further impact on the health service.

Mr O'Brien will step down at the close of business tomorrow "in order to avoid any further impact to the delivery of health and social care services, in particular the cancer screening services that have become the focus of intense political debate in recent days".

He admitted there were clear communication failures when it comes to telling women about the false negatives on their smear tests.

However, Mr O'Brien said he is confident planned reviews will prove the worth of CervicalCheck.

He said that "notwithstanding the clear communication failures surrounding the CervicalCheck Audits", he is "confident that the Scally Review will demonstrate the quality and value of the CervicalCheck Programme once it is complete".

Mr O'Brien said he looks forward to co-operating and engaging with the review.

The statement said that Mr O’Brien "has been proud to lead the health services and the many staff who have worked tirelessly and with great dedication to provide health and social care services in a very challenging environment.

It states that he "remains deeply committed to health reform in Ireland and in particular the full implementation of the Slainte Care Report" and retains his "fullest support for Minister Harris in this regard".

The Cabinet will consider if there should be any further responses at a meeting this morning.

