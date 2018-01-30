Cabinet to consider changing planning laws for new Dublin Airport runway

Less strict laws around noise reduction at Dublin Airport are being brought to Cabinet this morning.

A review of planning terms for a new €320m runway is set to be approved by the Government.

According to the Irish Times, the DAA has warned that building the strip under the 2007 planning conditions could put the whole airport at commercial risk.

The current rules, put in place for the benefit of local residents, would mean cutting night-time flights by a third.

However, it is claimed that it the airport could lose out on millions of passengers every year unless the rules are replaced by less restrictive EU regulations.

The minister agrees with the DAA, and is to present proposals for a review to the Cabinet this morning.

- Digital desk