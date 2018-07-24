Cabinet to consider bill to increase penalties for repeat sex offenders
24/07/2018 - 06:35:00Back to Ireland Home
The cabinet will this morning consider a bill to increase the penalties for repeat sex offenders.
The bill will introduce tougher minimum sentences and penalties for those convicted of multiple sex crimes.
It would instruct the court to set the minimum sentence at three-quarters of what the maximum jail time is.
Though judges would have the power to ignore that guidance if they felt it was disproportionate to the case.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here