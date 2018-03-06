Cabinet to be briefed on Storm Emma clean-up operation this morning

The cabinet will be updated on the Storm Emma clean-up operation this morning.

Ministers will discuss the ongoing response to the adverse weather.

Minister Eoghan Murphy will present the latest on the government's response and the recovery effort.

Water restrictions have been in place overnight and reservoirs need to be re-filled.

People are being asked to conserve water and Irish Water say they're facing challenges across the country with the greatest restrictions in the greater Dublin area.

There is also risks of localised flooding in some areas as snow melts.

While much of the country is largely back to normal, some areas will be feeling the effects for weeks to come.

