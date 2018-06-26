Cabinet approves gender pay gap measures
The Cabinet has approved measures aimed at tackling the gender pay gap.
It means eventually all companies with more than 50 staff will have to publish what they pay men and women.
It will apply to all staff including part-time workers, those on temporary contracts and differences in bonuses.
The bill is aimed at highlighting differences in what men and women are paid.
Ireland's gender pay gap stands at almost 14%.
