Cabinet approves bill proposing minimum sentences for repeat sexual offenders

The Cabinet has approved a new bill proposing minimum sentences for repeat sexual offenders.

The Bill will now be debated in the Dáil in the Autumn.

Minister of State Kevin 'Boxer' Moran said he is confident the Bill will help to address concerns over repeat offenders by introducing stricter penalties.

"I am very pleased to see the publication of this Bill," said Mr Moran. "I have very serious concerns around repeat sexual offenders and I am confident that this Bill will help to address these concerns by introducing stricter penalties for repeat offenders."

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said: "Sexual offences are among the most serious crimes faced by our society, and the effect on victims is devastating.

"This Bill forms part of a Government commitment to strengthen the law in this area through the introduction of stronger sentencing provisions."