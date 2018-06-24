Busy 24 hours as fire brigade tackles Bonfire Night in Cork city

Cork's fire brigade was kept busy last night as they received dozens of calls to extinguish bonfires across the city.

The annual Bonfire Night took place in a number of urban areas, including some family-friendly events with controlled bonfires organised by Cork City Council.

The busy start to the weekend continues for all crews 🚒



We have dealt with numerous Gorse Fires, a Gas Leak, and Rubbish Fires already this morning 🔥 #StaySafe whiles enjoying the good weather 😎 #cork #fire #stjohnseve18 pic.twitter.com/3zJ1fn1hHM — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 23, 2018

However, Cork City Fire Brigade had a busy day and night tackling illegal bonfires in the city.

The Green Watch alone responded to almost 80 emergency calls in 24 hours, with 50 of those being illegal bonfires.

🔥The aftermath of an illegal bonfire🔥



Green Watch turned out to almost 80 999calls in the last 24 hours. Approximately 50 of these calls were bonfires which have left areas with damage similar to the picture below this morning. #cork #fire pic.twitter.com/XvClZpOdUq — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 24, 2018

The organisation praised the city council-organised events, which they said made their jobs easier.