Busy 24 hours as fire brigade tackles Bonfire Night in Cork city

Back to Ireland Home

Cork's fire brigade was kept busy last night as they received dozens of calls to extinguish bonfires across the city.

The annual Bonfire Night took place in a number of urban areas, including some family-friendly events with controlled bonfires organised by Cork City Council.

However, Cork City Fire Brigade had a busy day and night tackling illegal bonfires in the city.

The Green Watch alone responded to almost 80 emergency calls in 24 hours, with 50 of those being illegal bonfires.

The organisation praised the city council-organised events, which they said made their jobs easier.
KEYWORDS: Bonfire Night, Cork

 

By Denise O’Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland