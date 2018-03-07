Businessman falsely report Porsche had been stolen following hit-and-run while intoxicated, court hears

By Aoife Nic Ardghail

A Dublin businessman made a false report that his Porsche sports car had been stolen after he had abandoned the vehicle following a hit-and-run while intoxicated, a court has heard.

Eamon Colley (51) left his Porsche Boxster in the Phoenix Park after he had crashed into a motorist who was stopped to allow a deer cross the road near the Castleknock entrance.

Colley, who received a 21 month suspended sentence, turned up at Blanchardstown Garda Station the following day to report his Porsche stolen.

Detective Garda Robert Madden said he had received another report about an intoxicated driver in a similar Porsche and CCTV footage of this incident revealed the man to be Colley.

Colley accepted he was in the footage that showed him yelling at a car park ticket machine and attendant, but further claimed his vehicle was stolen from him after events in the CCTV.

Colley, of The Courtyard, Clonsilla, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to making a false statement at Blanchardstown Garda Station on February 15, 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to making a further false statement at his business at Clonsilla Service Centre, Clonsilla Road, Dublin 15 on the same date. He has no previous convictions.

Det Garda Madden told Pieter Le Vert BL, prosecuting, that a motorist had stopped at Chesterfield Avenue in Phoenix Park to let a deer cross the road on the night of February 14, 2017.

The motorist then felt a heavy impact to the back of her Volkswagen Golf and saw Colley drive up alongside her, with smoke coming from the front of his vehicle.

Colley told the woman he hadn't seen her, assured her that gardaí were on their way and handed her his car repair service business card before driving off.

The motorist, whose new car sustained €9,413 damage, noticed that Colley had slurred speech and that his eyes had appeared glazed over.

Det Garda Madden said he was on patrol in the early hours of February 15 when he spotted the Porsche abandoned and partially blocking the road in the park. The vehicle had no NCT or tax disc displayed.

Colley reported his car stolen at Blanchardstown Garda Station and made a follow up statement at his business address when gardaí met him again about the CCTV footage.

Det Garda Madden agreed with Peter Maguire BL, defending, that he had been suspicious of Colley from the outset. He further agreed that Colley had appeared dishevelled when making his first false statement.

The detective told Judge Martin Nolan that he believed Colley had left the crash scene because he had been intoxicated.

Mr Maguire submitted to the judge that his client's marriage had broken down around that time and that he had been unable to cope.

He asked Judge Nolan to consider a community service order as his client has no previous convictions and has worked hard all his life.

Judge Nolan surmised that Colley had abandoned the Porsche after the hit-and-run to avoid a prosecution for drink driving.

He imposed a 21 month suspended sentence and an 18 month driving ban, noting that Colley should not escape the burden of a drink-driving conviction.