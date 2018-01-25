Bus services to be directed away from Dublin’s College Green

Dublin Bus has announced that it’s diverting a number of its routes away from College Green.

Traffic congestion in the area has become a major problem in recent weeks since the Luas Cross City Line opened.

The company says it’s realigning some services to "improve the journey time for customers" and "facilitate a more effective movement of public transport".

Dublin Bus said it will continue to work with the National Transport Authority (NTA) and the City Council to monitor the impact of the changes.

In a statement tonight the NTA also said that as a result of recent increased demands on capacity in the College Green area, commuters were experiencing delays in the city centre area during certain peak periods.

To alleviate these delays, the NTA said it had been working with Dublin Bus and Dublin City Council to explore measures which could facilitate a more effective movement of public transport services through the College Green area in advance of the determination by An Bord Pleanála on the proposals for the College Green Plaza project.

The proposed College Green Plaza project

Arising from those consultations it has announced a number of changes to Dublin Bus routes will be implemented in the College Green / College Street area. These changes, it said, will reduce the number of buses passing through these streets and allow for a more effective operation of services in the area.

From Monday 29th January a number of Dublin Bus routes which currently travel through College Street and Westmoreland Street will, instead, be rerouted via Tara Street and Burgh Quay. This change will apply to the northbound/westbound directions of the following routes: 25, 25a, 25b, 25d, 37, 39, 39a and 70.

None of the bus stop locations on these routes will change and bus passengers will be unaffected.

In addition, the following Xpresso services will be re-routed away from College Green, requiring some bus stop changes: 25x, 27x, 32x, 33x, 39x, 41x, 51x, 66x, 67x.

Some of these services will be routed away from D’Olier Street, College Street and College Green through Hawkins Street, Townsend Street and Westland Row.

Full details of all these changes are available on www.dublinbus.ie.

The combined impact of these changes, it suggested, will enable the traffic signalling system and junctions in the College Green area to operate more effectively.