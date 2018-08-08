Bus Éireann introduces €1 fare for Cork City

New promotional fares will be available on Bus Éireann services in Cork tomorrow to mark the reintroduction of the bus priority measures on Patrick St.

Adults using a Leap Card in the extended Red Zone can travel from 2pm daily until the end of each service for only €1 per trip, while the cost is just 50 cent for under 19s using a Child Leap Card.

The promotion will run for almost six weeks from tomorrow until September 15 to encourage people to travel by bus to and from the city.

There will also be enhanced Park and Ride services available.

Bus Éireann Operations Manager South, Martin Walsh, said the company welcomed the re-introduction of public transport priority on St. Patrick Street and special promotional fares:

“The bus priority measures on Patrick Street reduced some of our journey times significantly, so the return of this measure is helpful in terms of combating traffic congestion.

"With promotional fares with your Leap Card of €1 per adult and 50c per child, to travel around the city for most of the day, we would say to people ‘try the bus and see the benefits’.”

More information on Leap Card is available at www.leapcard.ie and www.buseireann.ie/LeapCork