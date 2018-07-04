Bus Éireann CEO to leave the company in coming months

Bus Éireann Chairman Aidan Murphy has today announced that CEO Ray Hernan will depart in the coming months to take on a senior role in another company.

Ray Hernan, who has only been in the position since January, has been praised for leading a very significant change and restructure.

Mr Hernan joined Bus Éireann in November 2016 as Chief Financial Officer and has led a very significant change and restructure as CEO, since January 2017.

The Chairman paid tribute to Mr Hernan’s achievement and dedication during his tenure:

“On behalf of the Board and our staff, I would like to sincerely thank Ray Hernan for leading the business through an exceptionally difficult period in our trading history. He made a valued contribution by working closely with the Board to take, and implement, the very difficult decisions required to stabilise the financial position of the Company.

"Following a restructure of the business, he continued to work with all staff to ensure that all the recommendations included as part of a new Labour Court agreement, were fully implemented.”

“This was a major achievement that has significantly helped to make the Company more customer focused and competitive – a necessity in this challenging transport environment and essential to ensuring the ongoing viability and recovery of Bus Éireann."

Stephen Kent, Bus Éireann Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed Acting CEO.

Mr Kent has worked in his current role for the past five years. He previously held key management positions in C&C and Waterford Crystal.

The Tramore native also had former roles at Guinness Peat Aviation, Bank of Ireland, and Waterford Foods.

Stephen Kent acknowledged the contribution of Mr Hernan – who he has worked closely with – and said that while much has been achieved at Bus Éireann in the past year, many challenges and opportunities remain:

“I am privileged to have worked so closely with Ray, and wish him the very best. I look forward to leading our staff and continuing the ongoing growth and transformation of the business which include a number of positive upcoming initiatives."