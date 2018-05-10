Bus Eireann announces 190 new jobs in 10 counties

Bus Eireann has announced a recruitment campaign to hire almost 200 people for jobs around the country.

This includes 190 drivers and additional mechanic roles to service the ongoing expansion of the national network.

The jobs will be in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Mayo, Waterford, Wicklow, Navan, Drogheda, Limerick and west Clare.

The new staff are required for an expansion and enhancement of services on a number of Bus Éireann routes nationwide under contract to the National Transport Authority (NTA), and some enhancement of services on Expressway routes.

They are planned for regional city networks, town services and several Expressway intercity routes and will be introduced over the next four to six months.

Bus Éireann CEO, Ray Hernan, said he was delighted to announce such a significant number of new roles.

He said: “The majority of this service expansion will be delivered on behalf of the NTA for Public Service Obligation routes - and when introduced, will greatly benefit our customers and should incentivise more people to make the switch to public transport.

“Much change and progress has been delivered across Bus Éireann and Expressway, since the acceptance of a new Labour Court Agreement by staff last year. We are continuing to transform our business to deliver an enhanced experience for our customers.”