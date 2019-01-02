Bus and rail drivers seek backing for protocol to halt services following violent incidents

Bus and rail drivers want company backing to pull services if there are incidents of violence.

A union has written to Bus Eireann and Irish Rail seeking the extension of a protocol that allows Dublin Bus drivers to halt operations following a set number of incidents.

The letter from the National Bus and Railworkers Union says Dublin Bus has an agreed protocol in place - and something similar should be set up at Irish Rail and Bus Eireann.

The Herald reports that there were 740 anti-social incidents on Irish Rail up to December 2, up from 643 by the same time last year, while there were 14 assaults on staff.

An Irish Rail spokesperson says it will meet unions to discuss the issue.

Digital Desk