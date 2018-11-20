Buildings to turn red as part of anti-racism campaign

Some of Ireland's most iconic buildings are to turn red as part of a new anti-racism campaign.

Dublin's Mansion House and Liberty Hall and Galway's Spanish Arch are among the sites that will be lit up this Friday.

The Show Racism the Red Card (SRtRC) charity is calling on the public to get involved by wearing red on the day and donating €2.

The organisation will use the money for education resources, programmes and activities aimed at tackling racism in Ireland.

A report released earlier this year by the European Network Against Racism (ENAR) Ireland found that there was a significant rise in the number of racist incidents here in 2017.

The report identified 256 such incidents, including 23 assaults, 35 cases of ongoing harassment and 113 of online hate speech in the first half of the year alone, the highest level of such abuse since 2013.

Ahead Friday's event, the Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring and SIPTU Vice President Bernie Casey have donned red, joining the almost 6,000 people signed up to wear red to collectively show their support for ending racism in Ireland.

Launching the campaign today, Mr Ring said that racism is still "a very real problem that we must continue to tackle".

"I am proud to join this campaign and very strongly condemn this kind of abuse in Dublin, and in any other part of the country. I would ask everyone to do the same and send a clear message that the values in this country are those of inclusiveness and of tolerance.”

Speaking about Wear Red Day, Garrett Mullan, Coordinator of SRtRC, said: “A large part of this campaign is about standing in solidarity with those who have experienced racist abuse, while the other is raising funds so that we can continue our vital work of educating our young people and promoting integration.

We are hoping to have more schools, workplaces and community groups participating this year than ever before.

“It is fantastic to have such a visible statement of solidarity and commitment to ending this problem with the three iconic buildings being lit up in red.”

Further information on Wear Red Day can be found here. You can donate €2 by texting SRTRC to 50300.

Digital Desk