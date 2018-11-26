Building of 63 social houses in Dublin to resume

Work on building 63 social homes in south Dublin has resumed after it stopped earlier this month.

File photo

Construction workers at St Cuthbert's Park near Clondalkin said they were fed up with ongoing threats and intimidation.

In the last week, CCTV cameras have been installed in the area, hedges have been cut back and Gardai have increased patrols.

Mayor of South Dublin, Mark Ward, says the workers affected are glad to be back on site:

"These are workers that are coming up to Christmas that have families to look after," he said. "Any interruption in their pay and any interruption in their work has an impact on their family life."

"On a bigger level, it is great to see that the houses are restarted and hopefully we will have 63 families in those houses in the near future."

- Digital Desk