Budget19: Restaurant group say 'little economic intelligence' behind VAT increase

Update: The Restaurant Association of Ireland are among the hospitality groups to criticise the decision by the Government to increase the VAT rate in the tourism sector to 13.5%.

"VAT at 13.5% reduces Irish Tourism’s competitiveness, resulting in less appeal to overseas visitors and, most worryingly, impacts the value for money offering which discourages people to spend their money in Ireland on Irish goods and services.

With Brexit on the horizon and the as yet unknown implications it may have on our sector, this decision has put the Irish Restaurant Industry in jeopardy. This was an election Budget paid for by the Restaurant and Tourism Industry.

The group said that the 13.5% VAT rate is now higher than 26 other countries in Europe and says that it "has created a massive challenge for an industry who operates on low margins and relies upon tourists".

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) has also expressed "significant disappointment" in the increase.

"The tourism VAT rate had been at the appropriate rate for the sector and hiking it by 50% as the Government has done today is a damaging blow to the industry," said Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, CEO of ITIC.

"Britain is by far Ireland’s largest source market for tourists.

The decision by the Government to increase the tourism VAT rate only serves to undermine the competitiveness of the sector at a time when a hard Brexit looms with weakened sterling, potential border controls, and aviation disruption all likely to hit the sector hard. This budget does anything but Brexit-proof Irish tourism.

The VAT increase has also been described as a "serious blow to pubs" around the country.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) indicated that it will lead to higher food price which will be bad for business, employment and the tourist experience right across the country.

LVA Chief Executive, Donall O’Keeffe said: "It has now been well established that Ireland’s excise taxes on alcohol are among the highest in Europe.

"We are paying much more in excise taxes than our European peers and with the uncertainty posed by Brexit in 2019, we believed there was a strong case for a reduction for the coming year. We will be campaigning strongly for such a cut in Budget 2020.

“With the Government raising additional funds by increasing VAT on food, you would think that they would look at protecting the competitiveness of the drinks and tourism sectors by reducing over-the-top excise taxes.

"This is something the Government needs to recognise and it is a point we will be pressing them on over the coming months."

Earlier: Smokers 'whipping boys' of government, claim smokers' group

Budget 2019 will see a pack of 20 cigarettes rise in price by 50 cent.

The minimum excise on tobacco products will rise so that all cigarettes sold below €11 will have same excise as more expensive ones.

Smokers' group Forest Ireland have hit out at the announcement saying that "smokers have been the whipping boys of successive governments for far too long".

John Mallon, spokesman for the smokers’ group said: "A further increase in tobacco duties, including the Minimum Excise Duty, is immoral because it deliberately targets low earners and others who can least afford it.

"Smokers expect to pay a fair level of tax on what is a potentially unhealthy product but there is no logic in pursuing a policy that discriminates against the poor, hurts legitimate retailers and enriches criminal gangs and governments abroad."

Online recruitment company, Irishjobs.ie has said that the changes to VAT in the hospitality industry will have a "detrimental impact on employment in the sector".

“The hospitality sector is a rich stream of employment for the Irish workforce," said Orla Moran, General Manager of IrishJobs.ie.

"37,800 direct jobs have been created in the restaurant and tourism industry and 17,388 indirect jobs have been created in the economy since the reduction of VAT in 2011.

"The restaurant sector alone employs 72,000 people in Ireland, accounting for one in every four jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry.

The increase in VAT from 9% to 13.5% will have a significant impact on the industry’s ability to create and sustain jobs. This will be particularly felt in rural towns across Ireland, where many rely on the hospitality industry for employment.

"We need to ask ourselves do we want to be a pro-business economy, and if the answer is yes, are we doing enough to support Irish SMEs?

"This increase is certainly at odds with the Government’s alleged efforts to champion the SME community and the ‘people who get up early in the morning’."

Earlier: Budget must provide money to start building houses immediately, says homeless charity

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has begun delivering his Budget 2019 address but several groups have already criticised a number of proposals expected to be announced this afternoon.

Inner City Helping Homeless is calling for a substantial increase in funding to the housing budget.

They say an extra €2bn should be committed to tackle the housing crisis.

Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn

CEO Anthony Flynn says the land is there for houses to be built on.

"We need the red tape taken out in regard to legislation and procurement on housing," said Mr Flynn.

"We have the land banks available to build, what we need is the money for the councils to be able to build.

"Councils are still stating that they do not have that money to do that.

"Daithí Doolan is the Housing SPC Chair and he is saying that the money has not been available from government the last number of years.

"We're asking that the €2bn as they saw in the motion in front of the Dáil last week be put forward and that we start building dramatically and immediately."

The Union of Students in Ireland were the first to protest the budget outside Leinster House this morning.

The ‘rainy day’ for higher education is now.



• 2nd highest fees in Europe

• An accommodation crisis locking students out

• Struggling institutions and falling rankings



The 'rainy day' for higher education is now.

• 2nd highest fees in Europe
• An accommodation crisis locking students out
• Struggling institutions and falling rankings

We need to present-proof our education system: not just future-proof it.

USI President Síona Cahill says the €500m rainy day fund should be used to help the education sector.

"Higher Education suffered cuts of almost 40% during the austerity years while students have felt the brunt of cuts to grants, lack of beds to lay their heads, and the second highest fees in Europe.

"As public finances have improved Government have continually ignored the plight of young people, students, and educators.

Government have a choice to make in this Budget: they can either squirrel away public money for the benefit of those in power, or they can invest in the future of their people.

“An accessible third-level education and socially mobile workforce is surely the best way to eradicate economic inequality and to stimulate the economy.”

“We need to present-proof our education system, never mind trying to future-proof it.”

Reports that the Government may drop plans to raise the carbon tax by €10 has been described as "a giant two-fingers to younger generations" by Friends of the Earth.

"A two-fingers to everyone under 35, a two fingers to the Paris Agreement and a two-fingers to the hundreds of millions of people already living with the devastating impacts of climate change in Africa, Asia and Latin America," said Friends of the Earth Director, Oisin Coghlan.

"We hear a lot about how we are failing younger generations on housing. Well, Earth is our only home, we have mortgaged it to the hilt, and our Government seems unconcerned that it is failing into such disrepair that much of it will become uninhabitable.

"Ireland is the third most polluting country in Europe per person. What value is any increase in overseas aid today if we also send a signal we have no intention of curtailing, let alone reduce, our rampant climate-changing emissions?"