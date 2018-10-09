Budget19 Live: The main points from today’s budget

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is announcing Budget 2019.

Watch Live coverage here:

2.16pm: The Minister claims that Budget 2019 "further secures the progress we've made. This is a caring Budget"

2.14pm: There will be increases in new entrant pay in the Public Sector, costing €200m out to 2025.

2.12pm: The threshold for the higher rate of employer PRSI is increased from €376 to €386.

The Home carer tax credit is to increase by €300 to €1,500, while the Earned Income Credit for self-employed is to increase by €200 to €1,350.

2.09pm: Entry level for higher rate of income tax increasing by €750 to €35,300, €502 increase in middle USC entry point, while the third rate of USC to be cut from 4.75% to 4.5%. Worth €205 pa to the average salary.

The Minimum wage is to be increased to €9.80 per hour.

2.07pm: Mr Donohoe announces €90m extra for childcare supports to change bands for affordable childcare scheme: base threshold raised to €26,000; maximum up to €60,000; multiple child deduction increases to €4,300.

Tusla is to get an extra €30m in funding

2.05pm: Sport is to get €126m with €41m for sports projects like clubs and organisations, and the 9% VAT rate for sporting facilities will be retained.

2.04pm: The Budget will give €60m to the justice sector for:

Asylum seeker accommodation

Widen Magdalene scheme

Reform of Department of Justice and Courts.

There will also be €29m for Defence to fund the replacement of equipment across the Defence Forces; and a €110m increase in foreign aid.

2.02pm: The agriculture sector will get €60m for Brexit-related supports with €53m in capital spending next year for the rural regeneration fund.

2pm: Increasing budget for Gardaí by €60m with 800 new gardaí to be recruited.

1.58pm: "After July 2019 we'll stop buying diesel-only buses for urban PSO bus routes," says Minister.

NTMA also issuing a special 'Green Bond' which will fund climate-related spending, potentially at a lower rate than Ireland's other borrowings.

1.53pm: VRT relief for hybrid vehicles will be extended until the end of 2019.

Mr Donohoe: "One in every five euros in Exchequer investment in the [National Development] Plan will be devoted to addressing climate change. This will provide a significant reduction in carbon emissions over the period to 2030."

There will be a 1% surcharge on Vehicle Registration Tax for diesel cars across all VRT bands.

1.51pm: The 9% VAT rate will be retained for newspapers, and electronic publications will have its rate cut from 23% to 9%.

Tax on betting will rise from 1% to 2%.

1.49pm: The Minister announces that the tax-free threshold on Capital Acquisitions Tax will rise €10,000 to €320,000 when parents transfer assets to children.

He is also extending film corporation tax credit to 2024 and legislation on the way to extend the three-year tax relief for certain start-ups until the end of 2021.

1.48pm: The Budget will allocate €35m for tourism investment including €4.5m for regional initiatives like the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland#s Hidden Heartlands.

It also includes €10m for development of greenways.

1.46pm: Tourism VAT rate is to rise to 13.5% from January 2019 and the Minister expects it will raise €466m.

1.44pm: Budget will allocate €286m towards new infrastructure like:

The N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin and the Dunkettle Interchange.

The completion of the runway overlay project at Knock Airport.

The design, planning and implementation of cycling and walking projects around the country.

There will also be an extra €40m for pavement repair and rehabilitation works on regional and local roads.

1.43pm: A new exit tax regime of 12.5% on any unrealised gains arising from when a company moves assets offshore so they leave Irish taxation. This will come in from midnight tonight.

1.40pm: Corporation Tax to remain unchanged at 12.5%. The Minister says: "Our 12.5% corporation tax rate will not be changing."

1.38pm: Department of Business is to get €950m next year, an increase of 9%.

Minister announces a new Future Growth Loan Scheme for SMEs, Agriculture and Food sector which will be worth up to €300m.

There will be enhancements to the KEEP programme to retain skilled workers.

Also, share options may now be granted up to 100% of salary and overall value of options will have higher ceiling of €300,000.

1.37pm: The Govt will raise the National Training Fund levy by 0.1% in 2019 and 2020.

It will provide an extra €196m for capital spending in education to create 18,000 new permanent school places, upgrade ICT and invest €150m in higher education.

1.36pm: In schools, there will be 1,300 additional posts in 2019 and a 5% increase in standard capitation rate per pupil.

There will also be 950 special needs assistants recruited in 2019 as part of a €1.8bn fund for children with special needs

1.34pm: There will be two extra weeks' parental leave to all parents of a child under one. This will be increased to seven extra weeks in time.

He will also increase qualified child payments by €2.20 per week for under 12s and €5.20 per week for over 12s. There will be an increase of €25 in back-to-school clothing and footware allowances

Christmas bonus to social welfare recipients to be restored to 100%.

1.32pm: A pack of 20 cigarettes will rise in price by 50 cent. The minimum excise on tobacco products will rise so that all cigarettes sold below €11 will have same excise as more expensive ones.

1.29pm: An extra €84bn has been announced for mental health services next year, giving it a €1bn total budget.

There will also be an increase in funding to disability services of €150m to €2bn.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund funding will be €75m, an increase of €20m.

1.27pm: The Minister announces €1.2 billion extra spending next year on health with a €25 increase in the weekly income threshold for GP visit cards.

Prescription charges will drop 50c to €1.50 for medical card holders over 70.

1.25pm: The Budget will provide 100% mortgage interest relief on any loan used to pay for a rental property from January 1, 2019.

The Minister commits that any increase in Local Property Tax will be moderate and affordable, but provides no figures.

1.24pm: This Budget will provide a €100m affordable housing fund to help local authorities deliver affordable housing, and this will increase to €310m over three years.

It will be eligible to people on €50,000 a year for a single person or €75,000 for couples.

It is envisaged that it will knock up to €50,000 off the price of a house.

He says: "Where we find ourselves today is not where we want to be."

Minister announces a total of €2.3bn to a housing programme with €1.25bn to deliver 10,000 new social homes in 2019.

1.22pm: He also announces an extra €121 million for the Housing Assistance Payment and a €60m increase in capital funding to fund emergency accommodation, €30m extra for homelessness services, bringing the 2019 total to €146m on those services.

Total spending on capital next year will be €7.3bn.

Mr Donohoe says: "Ireland will run a deficit of 0.1% in 2018" Claims next year he will balance the Budget for the first time since 2007 with surpluses into the future.

Minister says he has a €800m fiscal space, plus revenue-raising measures of €700m, a total extra spend in this budget of €1.5bn.

1.20pm: Announces a rainy day fund to be set up with €1.5bn from Strategic Investment Fund and €500m from the Exchequer.

Tax revenues are largely in line, €47bn collected to end of September and he expects to reach target of €55.1bn by end of year.

1.16pm: A very Brexit-heavy opening from Donohoe, who says no deal-scenario has largely influenced the fiscal planning.

Budget to include a Human Capital Initiative worth €300m and a future growth loan scheme for SMEs, Agriculture and goods

We will protect the most vulnerable in our society and prepare our economy for the challenges of Brexit, the Minister says. "We will remain at the heart of the European Union".

"Ireland will press for the closest possible relationship".

"The possibility of a no-deal Brexit has affected our decisions." Announces €110m for Brexit provisions for businesses to respond to the UK leaving the EU.

1.08pm: The benefits of previous budgets are real but "the risks and the challenges we face are equally real" - housing, Brexit, protectionism, tax changes.

"Our public finances are balanced," says the Minister, "enabling us to put a record number of finances into public services."

"We are working hard to deliver enough housing for our people."

Earlier: Around €1.1bn will constitute new spending on measures for health, housing and childcare service improvements among others with the rest to be made up of tax cuts.

A €300m affordable housing scheme highlights a housing package that will include tax breaks for landlords.

100,000 extra free GP visit cards will be given out by the Department of Health, with €55m also committed to mental health services.

€90m will go towards including 16,000 more children in the affordable childcare scheme.

Hotels, restaurants and pubs will be hit with an increase in their VAT rate to 13.5%.

Social Welfare payments will increase by €5 across the board, with a rise in the Christmas bonus and two weeks extra parental leave from next week.