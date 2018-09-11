Budget 2019 has to be a 'housing budget' says Fianna Fáil

Latest: Fianna Fáil have said this budget 'has to be a housing budget'.

Housing spokesperson Darragh O'Brien says they're not making ultimatums when it comes to renewing the confidence and supply agreement.

This budget is the third and final under the current agreement.

But Deputy O'Brien says the Government knows what will happen if housing is not a priority in Budget 2019.

"I don't want to be setting down any red lines but the bottom line is, Michéal Martin has said it, I've said it, and my colleagues have said it, this has to be a housing budget.

"We've started those negotiations, I want to be positive about that, but I want to give a clear message to Fine Gael and those who support them in Government that housing, delivery of social housing, ending of homelessness, and affordable housing is an absolute priority for us as a party."

Earlier: Fianna Fáil TDs and senators will meet in Dublin today as the parliamentary party prepares for the return of the Dáil next week.

Budget 2019 - the final one under the confidence and supply agreement - will be one of the main topics at the annual think in.

Brexit, housing, health and the Budget are among the key issues set to dominate their discussions.

British academic Tim Bale will also address members on the Brexit negotiations.

The party is meeting in Malahide in Dublin today and tomorrow.

Fianna Fail's think-in comes just weeks ahead of the Budget and just before the Dail resumes after the summer recess.

Michael Martin has yet to meet the Taoiseach to discuss extending the deal, but Fianna Fail deputy leader Dara Calleary has said the Government need to be more honest when it comes to issues such as health and housing before negotiating any sort of extension to it.

