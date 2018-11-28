Brothers say vulture fund concocted situation designed to put them out on the street

Businessmen brothers Brian and David Stenson have claimed before the High Court a "vulture fund" has allegedly concocted the wrongful appointment of a receiver over a commercial property they own in Finglas, Co Dublin.

Jarlath Ryan Bl for the brothers told the court today that Promontoria (Oyster) DAC has no entitlement to appoint Mr David O'Connor as receiver over the property at Century Business Park in Finglas.

Counsel said his clients are not in default of loans acquired by the fund from Ulster Bank in 2004, and the fund is attempting to put his clients effectively "out on the street".

Mr Ryan, instructed by Downes Solicitors, said it is his client's case that the fund is seeking to enforce the premature payment of a debt owed by them in respect of the loans.

Counsel said last February and September the fund issued demands for repayment of just over €2m claiming his clients had defaulted on the loans that Promontoria acquired from Ulster Bank in 2016.

While his clients reject the fund's claim they have defaulted on what they say are performing loans the fund proceeded in October to appoint Mr O'Connor as receiver over the premises.

As a result of the appointment, the brothers seek various orders against Promontoria and Mr O'Connor of BDO including injunctions preventing the defendants from interfering with their property rights, and from alienating, using, letting or marketing the property.

In their proceedings, Brian Stenson from Donabate, Co Dublin and David Stenson from Malahide, Co Dublin in their proceedings also seek declarations that no default of the loan agreement has occurred.

They also seek declarations that Promontoria is bound by the terms of the loan agreement acquired from Ulster Bank and that Mr O'Connor is not entitled to act as a receiver in respect of the property.

The Stensons took out loans with Ulster Bank in totalling just over €2.23m which they used to acquire the unit.

The loans are not due to expire until 2029. Counsel said the premises were leased to a pet food wholesale business.

However, a new tenant, a logistics business, has been in place since 2017.

Counsel said Promontoria had refused to consent to the new lease. He said this refusal was without commercial rationale or merit.

Counsel said how could his clients pay the mortgage if it did not have tenants in place, adding that the lack of consent was an attempt to engineer an artificial default so the "vulture fund" could call in the loans.

Counsel said payment on the loans are fully up to date, and that Promontoria is ignoring the construction of the correct construction of the loan agreements.

The matter came before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds today.

The Judge granted the Stenson's lawyers permission, on an ex parte basis, to serve short notice of the proceedings on the fund and Mr O'Connor.

The case will come back before the court next week.