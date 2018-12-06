Brother Kevin Crowley honoured with Human Dignity Award

Brother Kevin Crowley has been honoured with the Oireachtas Human Dignity Award for his work with the homeless and people in need.

Brother Kevin Crowley

He is the fourth recipient of the award which recognises those committed to the promotion of human dignity.

Brother Kevin founded the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin in 1969 which provides hot meals, food parcels, clothing and daycare for those in need.

Last year the centre assisted an average of 1,000 people per day.

