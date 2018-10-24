Bronze Age treasures found in Donegal go on display today

A hoard of newly discovered gold treasures goes on display in the National Museum today.

The 'Tullydonnell Hoard' dates to the late Bronze Age, and was found in a field in Donegal this summer.

It consists of four gold rings, weighing over four kilos.

The Celtic treasures are about three thousand years old, and were found in perfect condition.

Judith McCarthy, curator of the Donegal County Museum, says it is a major find.

"We were delighted to be able to assist both the finders and the National Museum of Ireland with this discovery," she said.

"Donegal has a very rich and varied history stretching back thousands of years and the Tullydonnell Hoard forms an important part of this multi-faceted story."