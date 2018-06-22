British Brexit negotiators have policy of 'Ireland last, if at all' says McDonald

British Brexit negotiators are putting Ireland last according to Sinn Féin.

Party President Mary Lou Mc Donald claims her meeting with the British Prime Minister has given her the impression the Irish are not the UK's priority.

Her comments coincide with the visit of European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker who says the Irish are Europe's number one concern.

Mr Juncker finishes his trip with a meeting in the Áras later.

Deputy Mc Donald says it is a pity his attitude is not reflected by the British:

"I have met with Mrs May, the British Prime Minister, on Wednesday. We, of course, discussed Brexit again," she said.

I came from that meeting very clear that it is, for the Tories in Britain, a policy of Ireland last, if at all.

Digital Desk