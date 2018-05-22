British Airways launch new Dublin to Manchester route

British Airways have launched a new Dublin to Manchester service.

The airline will fly to the UK city once a week until the end of September starting this week.

There will be space for just under 100 passengers on the new route on the new Embraer 190 jets.

Welcoming the announcement Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said “I am delighted to see British Airways expand its route network at Dublin Airport.

"I have no doubt that this route with be hugely popular for both Irish and UK passengers.”

Dublin Airport has direct flights to more than 185 destinations in 41 countries operated by a total of 47 airlines.