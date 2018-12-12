Brexit withdrawal agreement 'cannot be reopened'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker insisted that the withdrawal agreement "cannot be reopened or contradicted".
The pair spoke by telephone on Wednesday evening and a Government spokesman said: "both agreed that the withdrawal agreement is a balanced compromise and the best outcome available".
"While they agreed to work to provide reassurance to the UK, the agreement cannot be reopened or contradicted," the spokesman said.
