Brexit withdrawal agreement 'cannot be reopened'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker insisted that the withdrawal agreement "cannot be reopened or contradicted".

The pair spoke by telephone on Wednesday evening and a Government spokesman said: "both agreed that the withdrawal agreement is a balanced compromise and the best outcome available".

"While they agreed to work to provide reassurance to the UK, the agreement cannot be reopened or contradicted," the spokesman said.
By Digital Desk staff

