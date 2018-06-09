Brexit plans will not be published ahead of EU meeting; 'We cannot allow June come and go again with no deal'

British Government plans for Brexit will not be published ahead of a crucial EU meeting in June.

It has emerged the Cabinet in the UK will hold an away day in England to discuss the draft proposals.

British Prime Minister Theresa May.

It comes as concern grows over British plans for a backstop solution to the Irish border.

Sinn Féin's David Cullinane says it is not good enough to have any delays in reaching agreement.

He said: "The British prime minister it seems is more concerned with keeping the hard Brexiteers on board than ensuring we have a solution for Ireland.

We cannot allow June come and go again with no deal and again with all of the uncertainty that we have seen up to now continue until October. That is not good enough.

- Digital Desk