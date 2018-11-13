Brexit deal to prevent hard border has been reached

EU and UK negotiators have finally agreed on a Brexit deal to prevent a hard border in Northern Ireland in a major move that is set to clear the way for an all-out agreement, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent.

Reports on Tuesday afternoon said officials in Brussels and London signed off on the legal text on Monday night after months of torturous negotiations over Britain's divorce from the continental bloc.

While talks are continuing, it is understood negotiations on the Irish border have concluded with agreement on how a hard border can be prevented.

This, sources said, will be achieved by:

a UK-wide customs union agreement

a "deeper" deal within this agreement for Northern Ireland, with more specific deals on the province's customs and regulatory "aspects"

and a "review mechanism" for the Northern Ireland aspect of the deal

The shock announcement comes after months of increasing bickering and growing concerns a deal could not be reached due to the major stand-off over the issue.

However, while a legal text has now been agreed, it still must be passed by British prime minister Theresa May's split cabinet, the Democratic Unionist Party, the British parliament and the European parliament.

Ms May is expected to call a special cabinet meeting later this week, at which point she will have to convince pro-Brexiteers the deal will not trap Britain in a customs union - and in effect the EU - indefinitely.

She will also have to convince pro-Remain cabinet members the deal is coherent and workable.

Similarly, Ms May will have to convince the DUP the deal will treat Northern Ireland in the same way as any other part of Britain, a move key to ensuring any deal can pass parliament where Ms May has a 13 seat space - on condition the 10 DUP MPs and other government members back her.

While the deal will also have to pass through the European parliament, it is likely this will prove less cumbersome - although it remains possible the British parliament vote could force a public vote.

