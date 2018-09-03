Brexit, Budget and Irish unity on agenda for Sinn Féin think-in

Brexit, the economy and Irish Unity are on the agenda for Sinn Féin over the next 48 hours.

The party is in Cavan holding its annual 'think-in'.

Leader Mary Lou McDonald will address delegates later this morning as its end of summer planning meeting gets underway.

Elected Sinn Féin representatives are set to debate and plan their vision of a new Ireland over the next two days at the party's annual think-in.

They will be looking at Brexit and the devolved Government, and how both are affecting the human rights of people living in the North.

Irish Unity in the context of a new Ireland remains on their agenda.

Also up for discussion is the upcoming Budget with the party proposing an 'alternative budget' to ease the health and housing crisis.

Sinn Fein has confirmed it's going to table a motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister in the coming weeks.

The party previously postponed plans to proceed with a motion of no confidence in the Minister.

Meanwhile, the party has confirmed it will not be announcing a presidential hopeful until later this month.

