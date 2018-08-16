Brexit border talks to take place in Brussels

High-level Brexit negotiations are scheduled to take place in Brussels over the next two days.

The talks are focusing on the issue of the Irish border.

The EU and UK have agreed there will be no hard border, but they differ on how it can be achieved.

Fine Gael Senator and spokesperson on EU Affairs, Neale Richmond, said Ireland and the UK will suffer the most in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

He said: "We have to work towards getting a deal.

"The consequences for the UK of a no deal Brexit are catastrophic, as they are for Ireland, as they are for Europe as a whole.

"We have the opportunity to cut a deal - there's no such thing as a good Brexit, we need to minimize the damage and invest in these talks."

Digital Desk