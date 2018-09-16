Brendan Howlin to resist calls for resignation at party meeting

Calls for Brendan Howlin's resignation as leader of the Labour Party are likely to be raised at a meeting of elected officials this afternoon.

Some within Labour are unhappy with the performance of the Wexford TD.

A number of councillors have called for the resignation of Mr Howlin as leader, unhappy with the progression of the party in the last two years.

Mr Howlin himself says he intends to stay.

"I was never under any illusion that it would be a simple process," he says.

"The notion that changing somebody's nametag will change things fundamentally - I've never believed that."

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly would be favourite to take over as party leader, but said that he would not be calling for Deputy Howlin to resign at this evening's meeting.

"Of course I won't," he said.

"All of those issues are a matter for internal discussions, but particularly I would never do something like that, I don't think that's an appropriate way to behave in the first place."

