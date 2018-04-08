Brendan Howlin calls for Gaza killings to be raised at EU level

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin has called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs to raise the latest Israeli actions at the Gaza border at EU level.

Deputy Howlin said that we have seen a concerted response in recent weeks from the European Council in relation to Russia, and we should now do the same over the deadly clashes on the Israeli border.

"I think everybody is looking with increasing alarm, shock, and dismay at what's happening before our eyes on the Gaza border, " he said.

"The response of the Israeli Defence Forces can in no way be described as proportionate.

"They see an incursion across the border, but it can't possibly justify the killing of 24 people, and the serious injuring of up to hundreds more."

- Digital desk