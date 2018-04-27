Bray schoolgirls create hundreds of Dignity Packs for the homeless

A school in Bray has created a production line to generate 400 Dignity Packs for homeless people.

The bags contain a range of different items including toothpaste, toothbrush, toilet paper, wet wipes and deodorant.

Former St Patrick's Loretto Bray student Molly Comish founded Dignity Packs Ireland in 2016 when she was just 17.

She thinks it is great that students from her former school are continuing what she started.

"I'm more proud of the girls here today than the idea myself because it's a massive community that's come together in the school that are doing this," she said.

"I just came up with the idea, but these girls are pushing it through and following it.

She added: "Talking to people on the street, they feel that no-one thinks of them, and they're not cared about, but then when you present them with the bag, they think that someone does care."

Pic: Peter McVerry Trust/Facebook

- Digital desk