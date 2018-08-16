Boy, 8, seriously hurt in collision between scooter and car

By David Raleigh

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a boy was seriously injured after a car collided with the child’s scooter in Limerick City yesterday evening.

The eight-year-old boy was travelling on a child’s scooter when the collision occurred.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is being treated for serious injuries, according to gardaí.

Appealing for witnesses, a Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí at Roxboro Rd are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on Hyde Road, Co Limerick on the 15th August 2018.

“The collision, involving a car and young boy on a children's scooter occurred at approximately 6pm.

“The boy was brought to University Hospital Limerick with what is believed to be serious injuries.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was not injured during the incident.

The road was closed to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.

Witnesses can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.