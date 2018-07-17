Boy, 2, dies after being struck by car in Wicklow

A two-year-old boy has been killed in a traffic accident in Co. Wicklow.

The collision happened at Silverbridge in Bray, Co. Wicklow at 4.30pm this afternoon. Gardaí have said the boy died when he was struck by a car.

He was taken to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The scene at has been sealed off and the area is due to be examined by Garda Forensics in the morning.